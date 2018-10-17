Kawkawlin Hosts Meeting Focusing On Drafting Common Wind Turbine Language

Wind turbines have become increasingly controversial for rural residents in Bay County and elsewhere due to issues like noise, vibration and shadow flicker.

Officials from several townships in Bay, Sanilac, Huron and Tuscola Counties joined as many as 500 other people at the Beaver Community Hall in Kawkawlin Tuesday to find ways to draft common wind turbine ordinance language to protect people’s health and safety.

One of the meeting organizers, Joy Buchanon of Midland, called it an effective way to help local leaders get beyond struggling to put together an ordinance on their own without effective resources.