Kawkawlin Farm & Conservation Tour
Please join us on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9am-11:30am for the Kawkawlin Farm & Conservation Tour.
Join staff from the Bay Conservation District on a tour of local farming and conservation projects.
See firsthand how local landowners enrolled in the Kawkawlin River project are protecting water quality and improving their bottom line. This is an opportunity to get out onto someone’s field or operation, see their practices in action, and get your questions answered.
Park and Board bus at the Bay County Conservation District, 4044 S. Three Mile Road, Bay City, 48706.
Event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by contacting Sara McDonnell at smcdonne@umich.edu or (810) 424-5489.