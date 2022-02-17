Kathy Hochul expected to receive Democratic nomination for governor

▶ Watch Video: New York Democratic Convention Nominations Today

NEW YORK — Nominations will be presented Thursday at New York State’s Democratic Convention in Manhattan.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to pick up the party’s nomination for governor.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, the convention is a chance for Democrats to really define themselves as the party continues to evolve.

Hochul will be there, of course because the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. With newly drawn district lines and the midterms, there’s a push for new ideas.

The two-day convention at the Sheraton in Midtown is a chance for Democrats to shape their party’s platform.

With that in mind, protesters marched up Seventh Avenue demanding rent relief for tenants facing evictions because of the pandemic.

“My rent is really high, and it’s above what I’m bringing home,” Crown Heights resident Charmaine Cox said. “I’m living like paycheck to paycheck.”

Cox lives with her daughter and grandson, and said every month is a struggle.

“I’m still a working-class parent and grandparent, and we need shelter. I need a roof over my head,” she said.

The state had set up an Emergency Rental Assistance Program, known as ERAP, but it ran out of money, leaving many frustrated.

“Think about how ERAP don’t have no funds, but you still have the application open for tenants. Thousands and thousands of New Yorkers are signing up each day, but not getting no hear-back from ERAP,” said Cynthia Norris, with New York Communities for Change.

Hochul, who is headlining Thursday’s event, set aside $2 billion for pandemic relief. A portion of that will likely be set aside for renters.

“I’ll work with the Legislature to identify the most impactful use of these funds in the short term, whether that’s for struggling small landlords and their tenants,” she announced during her budget address.

Landlords say they’ve been hit hard, too. Jay Martin represents 4,000 small property owners around the city.

“Our property owners say they don’t want to evict their owners en-masse. So to prevent that, we need the state to cover the cost of housing that’s already been provide,” he told CBS2.

Pandemic relief spending is only one of many issues that will come up during the convention. Thursday’s event features a laundry list of Democratic leaders from Mayor Eric Adams, the governor, both U.S. senators and even former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The New York State Republican Convention will be held from Feb. 28 to March 1 at the Garden City Hotel in Nassau County. Nassau was named the host after the red wave that swept local elections last November.