Kate, Princess of Wales, honors Queen Elizabeth and Diana at coronation

▶ Watch Video: Royal analysts weigh in as King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation concludes

Thousands of people gathered for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, found a way to honor people who were not there: Queen Elizabeth II and William’s mother Diana, the last Princess of Wales before Catherine.

The princess wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, according to Vogue. The three-strand diamond necklace is significant to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her father, King George. The king commissioned the necklace for his daughter in 1950.

Queen Elizabeth ll attends the State Banquet given in her honour by King Carl XVl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden, 25th May 1983. / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has been photographed wearing the stunning jewels several times, including at a sate dinner at the White House with former President George W. Bush in 2007.

U.S. President George W. Bush (R) and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the North Portico of the White House for a formal white-tie state dinner May 7, 2007 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The princess often honors her late mother-in-law, Diana, who died in 1997, with the jewelry she wears. On Saturday, she wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that Diana frequently wore.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Unknown / Getty Images

Catherine has been photographed wearing earrings several times before.

Kate, Princess of Wales, often wears earrings once owned and worn frequently by Princess Diana. Getty

When Prince William proposed to Catherine, he used Diana’s 18-carat blue sapphire and white diamond engagement ring. “This was my way of making sure that my mother didn’t miss out on today,” William said at the time.

The princess also paid homage to the queen during events for her funeral, wearing a brooch the queen had been photographed wearing before. In fact, she wore it on her 73rd birthday in 1999 during a trip to Seoul. Catherine has also been photographed wearing the brooch, on a trip to Belgium in 2017.

Both Kate and Queen Elizabeth II have been photographed wearing the same brooch. Kate wore it to Westminster Hall in 2022, where the queen lied in state. Getty

Queen Camilla has also honored the queen at events for her funeral, wearing pearls, seen as an homage to Queen Elizabeth, who often wore them.

At the coronation, instead of wearing a royal tiara on her head, Catherine opted for an Alexander McQueen headpiece, made in collaboration with milliner Jess Collett, according to Vogue. Her dress was also Alexander McQueen. Catherine wore an Alexander McQueen dress at her 2011 wedding.