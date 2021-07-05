Kate Middleton self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

▶ Watch Video: Delta variant fuels concerns of COVID outbreaks during holiday weekend

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating after she came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. The mother of three is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following government guidelines and will self-isolate at home, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

Last week, Kate attended the Euros soccer tournament and Wimbledon tennis tournament and received a negative COVID-19 test before each. The royal receives COVID-19 tests twice a week as part of the Royal Household testing regime.

But after her public outing at Wimbledon on Friday, the duchess began self-isolation. According to BBC News, she sat with the Duke of Kent in the royal box on Centre Court. She also sat with top British tennis player Tim Henman to watch another match. She also followed the rules about when to wear a mask while at Wimbledon.

In addition to watching matches, Kate toured the venue and met Wimbledon staff in the stadium’s museum and kitchen.

This week, she was supposed to attend events marking the 73rd anniversary of the U.K.’s National Health Service with her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, BBC News reports.

The avid tennis fan will also likely miss upcoming tennis finals at Wimbledon next weekend.

The duchess has received both doses of her COVID-19 shot. Prince William, who also received his vaccine, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in April 2020, palace sources told BBC News in November.