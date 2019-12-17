Kansas Man Sentence for Abusing Teenage Girl in Saginaw County
Scott Janner (source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
A Kansas man has been sentenced in a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old Saginaw County girl. Scott Janner, 35, pleaded no contest to three counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 10-15 years in prison with credit for time served.
Prosecutors said Janner met the victim online, pretending to be 17 years old. He came to St. Charles to meet the girl last February and took her to a local motel, where he sexually assaulted her. Family members later rescued the girl and called police. The victim testified during Janner’s preliminary examination.
In exchange for his no contest plea, several charges against Janner were dismissed, including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.