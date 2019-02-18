Kansas Man in Saginaw County Jail After Meet-up With Underage Girl

The Saginaw County Sheriff Department is investigating a Criminal Sexual Conduct case involving a 33-year-old man from Kansas who came to Saginaw County to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. Sheriff William Federspiel said deputies responded to a call about 11:45 Sunday night, after the suspect had allegedly taken the girl to a motel in St. Charles. The girl was being examined at a local hospital, and the suspect was arrested. He was being held in the Saginaw County Jail, with arraignment expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

Federspiel said detectives were still gathering information, and little information was known about the suspect, or how long he and the victim had been communicating. Federspiel advised parents to regulate their childrens’

internet activities and educate themselves about potential threats online.