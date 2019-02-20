Kansas Man Held Without Bond in CSC Case Involving Teen Girl

Scott Janner (source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

A man from Johnson County, Kansas is being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond after being arraigned Wednesday on several charges, including four of counts first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree CSC, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Thirty-three-year-old Scott Janner is accused of taking a 13-year-old girl to a motel in St. Charles Sunday night, after driving twenty hours from Kansas. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says the two had met on the social media platform Snapchat, and Janner took the girl from her home without her parents’ knowledge. After the parents discovered the girl’s whereabouts, they called police and went to the motel, where the owner helped keep Janner there until officers arrived. The girl was taken to the hospital, for examination and evidence collection.

Janner’s next court date is in March.  Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department investigators say he’s also under  investigation for similar crimes in Kansas.

