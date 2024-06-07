WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Kansas City Chiefs cancel practice after player has medical emergency

By CBS News
June 6, 2024 8:32PM EDT
BJ Thompson during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. Ric Tapia / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs postponed a Thursday morning practice after a player had a medical emergency, CBS Sports reported

Defensive lineman BJ Thompson experienced a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, CBS Sports reported. An ambulance was called and Thompson was hospitalized, CBS News affiliate KCTV reported

Thompson, 25, is now in stable condition, his agent tells CBS News. 

A player on the team, who was not identified, told KCTV that the incident left players shaken, leading to the decision to cancel practice. 

The practice was set to be the team’s last this week and will be rescheduled for Friday, KCTV reported. The team is scheduled to have a training mini-camp next week and then take a break in training until July. 

Thompson played college football at Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University before entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, according to his profile on the Chiefs’ website. During his first season, he played one game, against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

