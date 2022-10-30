Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse

While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House Speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held.

“I also wanna mention a daughter of Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, and I know we are all sending our prayers to their family and for Paul’s speedy recovery,” the vice president said during her speech.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a man who broke into their home in the early hours of Friday morning. He has since undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the speaker’s office.

Although police have not officially announced a motive for the crime, they said on Friday that it was “not a random act,” and that it was targeted and “wrong.” The suspect allegedly shouted at Paul Pelosi: “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” And, according to the Associated Press, the suspect had posted about QAnon and other various conspiracy theories, and appeared to believe false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Harris said what is happening in our country right now is scary.

“There was a time when we appreciated and understood the importance to a democracy of vigorous debate, where we appreciated that it is the diversity of opinions that will lead us to progress to smart decisions,” Harris said. “But something has been happening in our country where powerful people, so-called leaders, have been using the bully pulpit that they were given by the people in a way that is about the preservation of their personal power and is being used to divide our country.”

While this behavior promotes hate, Harris said, people should look to engage in civil discourse instead. She also told people to vote, as Election Day is just ten days away.

“We got a lot of work to do, and so I know who is here, and I know this is a room of leaders who every election show up and remind our neighbors and our friends, the perfect strangers we see, but in their face, we see a neighbor and a friend, and we ask them to vote,” Harris said.

The Maryland Democrats GOTV event was held for Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. The vice president was also campaigning for Rep. Anthony Brown, who is running for Maryland attorney general, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is seeking reelection.

During her speech, Harris touted what the Democrats have done so far to help Americans and said that because people voted in the last elections, the party passed the child tax credit and put Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female, on the U.S. Supreme Court. Harris said several issues were on the line in the midterm elections, including the right to contraception. She mentioned the Supreme Court’s June decision that struck down Roe v. Wade.

“The proponents of the decision said, ‘Well, we think that this is now this is a decision that should go to the states, and the voters can decide, right?’ But look at who’s talking because out of those same mouths, you will see people who are across our country pushing laws making it intentionally more difficult for people to vote,” Harris said.

With these concerns, she said democracy is at stake in the midterm elections, adding that the U.S. needs to be a leader for the world.

“When you are a role model, people watch what you do to see if it matches what you say, and leaders around the world and people around the world are watching what is happening in our country,” the vice president said.