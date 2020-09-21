Kamala Harris to Visit Flint, Detroit
Senator Kamala Harris, the vice presidential running mate of Democrat Joe Biden, will make a stop in Flint Tuesday, September 22. The California Senator will also be making a stop in Detroit.
Harris sponsored legislation in July called the Water Justice Act which provided $220 billion in funding for safe water programs to help communities like Flint, which was affected by lead in the drinking water after the state switched the municipal water supply to the Flint River in 2014.
This will be Harris’ first visit to Michigan. Details of the event have yet to be released.