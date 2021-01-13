Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff in first joint TV interview since attack on Capitol

▶ Watch Video: Preview: Kamala Harris on “Sunday Morning”

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, sat down with CBS News’ Jane Pauley on Tuesday for their first joint TV interview following last week’s assault on Capitol Hill.

Pauley’s extended interview with Harris and Emhoff, conducted in Washington, D.C., will be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” on January 17.

In the two-part interview, Harris talks with Pauley about her reactions to the siege of the Capitol; President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; and the nation’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re going for impeachment, and Joe Biden is focused on the first 100 days,” said Pauley. “Can you have it both ways? What do you say to your colleagues on the Hill? What do you say to Joe Biden?”

“Well, I’m obviously with Joe, and for a lot of reasons,” Harris replied. “And I think everybody has got to play in position. And as an incoming administration, our first priority has to be to get control of this pandemic, and get people back to work and get kids back to school. And that’s our focus.”

“You clearly are for, or not for, impeachment?” Pauley asked.

“The Congress is gonna make its decision,” Harris said.

Together, she and Emhoff also open up to Pauley about their relationship and what they’re looking forward to once Harris and President-Elect Joe Biden take office.

