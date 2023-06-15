Juveniles Injured in Birch Run Township Crash

Four young people were injured in a Birch Run Township crash Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Gera Road around 1:10 p.m. and encountered a traffic backup behind agricultural equipment. The driver attempted to pass the line of vehicles but had to swerve to avoid oncoming traffic, losing control of the truck. The truck went airborne and hit a tree, stopping in a yard in the 10000 block of South Gera.

The four juvenile passengers in the truck were taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt in the crash.