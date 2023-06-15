WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Juveniles Injured in Birch Run Township Crash

By News Desk
June 15, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Share
Juveniles Injured in Birch Run Township Crash
(Getty Images)

Four young people were injured in a Birch Run Township crash Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Gera Road around 1:10 p.m. and encountered a traffic backup behind agricultural equipment. The driver attempted to pass the line of vehicles but had to swerve to avoid oncoming traffic, losing control of the truck. The truck went airborne and hit a tree, stopping in a yard in the 10000 block of South Gera.

The four juvenile passengers in the truck were taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Popular Stories

1

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
2

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75
3

Suspect Arrested in Beaverton Home Invasion, Homicide
4

Scientists find potential predator that can kill spotted lanternflies
5

Saginaw County Mother and Two Sons in Jail for Several Offenses