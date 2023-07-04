Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw

A 14-year-old murder suspect from Saginaw has been recaptured after authorities say he escaped last night.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Jameion Peterson escaped from the county juvenile center around 5:35 yesterday afternoon. Around 12:20 this morning, the sheriff’s office announced that Peterson had been found and taken back into custody.

Peterson is accused of killing his 10-year-old sister, and had been deemed unfit to stand trial late last year, though after mental health treatment he appeared for a preliminary hearing earlier this month, where his attorney is trying to have an alleged confession labeled as inadmissible for the trial.

It’s unclear at this time how Peterson was able to escape from the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.