Juvenile Arrested in Early Morning Bay City Armed Robbery
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police with the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to an armed robbery call Friday, October 9 on the city’s south end. The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. at a convenience store, though an exact location was not provided.
Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and left the store with cash and additional items. State police troopers conducted a traffic stop in Saginaw minutes later with the suspect in the vehicle. All occupants were questioned by police. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Bay County Juvenile home.
Police were able to recover the money, stolen items and the weapon. No one was injured in the incident.