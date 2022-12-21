Justin Bieber slams H&M, says he didn’t give “approval” to new clothing line

Pop superstar Justin Bieber spoke out this week against H&M, claiming that the retail giant started selling a clothing line using his name and image without his approval.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash,” Bieber wrote to his fans in an Instagram story on Monday.

“All without my permission and approval,” the singer added in another Instagram story. “SMH, I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

In a statement to CBS News, H&M said that it followed “proper approval procedures” in creating the licensed clothing.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” the retailer said.

Bieber did not disclose which specific clothing items he was referring to, but according to a fan Instagram account dedicated to the singer, @jbiebertraacker, the merchandise included a white sweatshirt with Bieber’s face, a tote bag with images of him, and a phone accessory and pink sweatshirt that reads, “I miss you more than life” — a lyric from Bieber’s song “Ghost.”

Under that Instagram post, the 28-year-old pop singer himself commented, “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh.”

The items do not appear to be available for purchase on H&M’s website. A search of “Justin Bieber” also does not reveal any other clothes or accessories related to him.

Bieber has his own apparel company, Drew House, which he launched with co-founder Ryan Good in 2018.

The streetwear brand, which is catered towards members of Gen Z, is known for its smiley face logo and bright colors and patterns.