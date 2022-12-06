Justice Dept subpoenas county election officials for Trump communications

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with former President Donald Trump, his campaign and several lawyers and allies associated with his 2020 presidential campaign.

The requests are dated Nov. 22, according to election officials in Maricopa, Dane and Milwaukee Counties, who confirmed the request for documents to CBS News. These subpoenas mark some of the first issued by Smith, who was appointed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, of Wisconsin, confirmed that he received a subpoena.

He told CBS News his office would comply with the subpoena by the end of the day. McDonell says his only interaction with the Trump campaign was Jim Troupis, a lawyer who ran the former president’s recount effort in Wisconsin.

“We had someone transcribe all [communications] during the recount, so there’s some things in there that potentially might be of interest,” said McDonell. “I don’t know. But it’s not new.”

Fields Moseley, a spokesman for Maricopa County, confirmed to CBS News, “We have received a subpoena and will comply.”

Election officials said the request essentially works the same way as a Freedom of Information Act request but is obviously “ordered by the court.” All three county officials expressed their willingness to comply immediately.

Eddie Cullen, spokesperson for Milwaukee County, confirmed receipt of the subpoena, and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson plans to hold a news conference later Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington Post was first to report the subpoenas.