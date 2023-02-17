Justice Department searches Pence office but finds no new classified docs

▶ Watch Video: FBI conducts search of Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

The Justice Department completed a search Friday of the offices of former Vice President Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom, according to a Pence adviser.

Pence adviser Devin O’Malley told CBS News the Justice Department searched the group’s office for several hours and found no new documents with classified markings but did take one binder with approximately three previously redacted documents.

“The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter,” O’Malley said.

The documents in the binder are believed to be from Pence’s debate preparations in 2020, a person familiar with the situation said. The consensual search was completed with a member of his legal team present, and the Justice Department was given unrestricted access to the office, the person said.

A source familiar with the probe said Pence’s team was assured that the scope of materials covered by the search was the same as the scope applied to the homes of President Biden.

Last week, a federal search of Pence’s home uncovered one additional document with classified markings. Federal authorities also removed six additional pages without classified markings.

Pence’s possession of a few documents initially came to light after the former vice president instructed his attorney in mid-January to conduct a search for any potential classified documents, in light of the discovery of such records at President Biden’s former office and home. A “small number” of documents with classified markings were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home and turned over to the FBI, his lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration.