Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case

Washington —The Justice Department filed notice in court Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court’s ruling that appointed a special master, an independent third party, to review the documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled on Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.

The Justice Department has also asked Cannon to partially stay her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the 103 documents seized from Mar-a-Lago that were marked classified.

The Justice Department’s appeal will be considered by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Here’s the Justice Department’s appeal: