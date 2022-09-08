WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Breaking News:
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies

Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case

By CBS News
September 8, 2022 5:12PM EDT
Share

Washington —The Justice Department filed notice in court Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court’s ruling that appointed a special master, an independent third party, to review the documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled on Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.

The Justice Department has also asked Cannon to partially stay her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the 103 documents seized from Mar-a-Lago that were marked classified. 

The Justice Department’s appeal will be considered by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Here’s the Justice Department’s appeal:

Popular Stories

1

Traffic Stop Yields Drugs And Weapon
2

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
3

Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
4

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
5

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

Sports News