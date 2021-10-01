      Weather Alert

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, Supreme Court says

CBS News
Oct 1, 2021 @ 10:04am

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Supreme Court has announced. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms. 

He had a routine test ahead of a ceremonial investiture Friday for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, according to the court. As a result of the test, Kavanaugh and his wife will now not be attending Barrett’s investiture.

Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are fully vaccinated against the virus, and they tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The court said all justices were tested for COVID earlier this week, on Monday, and all — including Kavanaugh — had tested negative.

This story is developing and will be updated.

