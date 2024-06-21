Jury reaches a verdict in state trial of David DePape for attack on Paul Pelosi

The jury has reached a verdict in the state trial of David DePape on charges related to his home invasion hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

The jury began its deliberations Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco. Court officials announced that the verdict had been reached Friday afternoon and would be announced shortly after 4 p.m. There was no court on Wednesday because of the Juneteenth holiday.

During his closing arguments, San Francisco Public Defender Adam Lipson said DePape had been living a solitary life and had gone “down the rabbit hole of propaganda and conspiracy theories” when he broke into the Pelosis’ home on Oct. 28, 2022.

DePape was sentenced last month to 30 years in prison after a jury in November 2023 found him guilty of attempting to hold then-Speaker Pelosi hostage and assaulting her husband at the couple’s San Francisco mansion in Pacific Heights.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi was captured on police bodycam video after officers responded to his 911 call and found him struggling with DePape who then bludgeoned Pelosi with a hammer. Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, the incident sent shockwaves through the political world and was attributed to the predictable effects of increasingly demonizing political rhetoric.

Opening statements in the state trial began in late May, a day after DePape’s federal sentencing was reopened to allow him to speak after a procedural error during his original sentencing.

Earlier this month, the judge in the state trial granted a defense motion to dismiss three counts in the case against DePape — attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon — based on the public defender’s argument that the counts fell under double jeopardy.