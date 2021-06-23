      Weather Alert

Jury Finds Former Probation Officer Guilty of Sexual Assault of Teen

Michael Percha
Jun 23, 2021 @ 7:43am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A former Saginaw County probation officer has been convicted in Tuscola county of sexually abusing a teen.

49-year-old Ryan Purdy was found guilty by a jury on Monday, June 21 of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as a forced relationship Purdy began with a girl who claimed the assaults started when she was 15. She came forward with the accusation in 2019 when she was 20 years old.

Initially charged with 58 counts, a judge had dismissed 40 counts against Purdy after a police report was found that showed the girl was actually 16 at the time of the assaults, which the defense says damaged the woman’s credibility. The age of legal sexual consent in Michigan is 16.

Purdy’s bond has been revoked. He awaits sentencing in the Tuscola County Jail.

