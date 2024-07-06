Judy Belushi-Pisano, actress and widow of John Belushi, dies at 73

▶ Watch Video: 7/6: Saturday Morning

Judy Belushi Pisano, actress and producer who worked in “The Blues Brothers” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and was also the widow of comedian John Belushi, has died, according to the late comedian’s official social media pages. She was 73.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy,” read a post on Instagram on Saturday. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blue Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter.”

News of her passing was also published in the MV Times, a news outlet covering news about Martha’s Vinyard, where Belushi Pisano spent most of her later years.

Belushi Pisano met her future husband during high school in Wheaton, Illinois. They married in 1976 and were together until his death from a drug overdose in 1982.

She endured the worst of Belushi’s addiction struggles and yet devoted much of her life after his death to honoring his memory. She was involved in the 2020 Showtime documentary “John Belushi.”

“There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved,” his estate said in the social media post. “She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift.”

Belushi Pisano married film producer Victor Pisano in 1990. They divorced in 2010.