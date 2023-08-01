Judge Throws Out Recall Petitions Against Caro Library Board Members

On Friday, a Tuscola County judge threw out two recall petitions against Caro Area Library board members due to unclear language.

During a library board meeting in May, some parents and community members requested three books about sexual education be moved from the children’s and teen sections to the adult sections, which were described as explicit and inappropriate for children. The books are “It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Sex Is a Funny Word,” and “Let’s Talk About It.”

Request for Reconsideration forms to move the materials were submitted for the books, with the board set to make a decision on September 1. However, the recall petitions were filed against board Vice President Stacy Crutchfield and secretary Jordyn Nordstrom in June. Nordstrom and Crutchfield filed appeals to the petitions. Judge Amy Gierhart rejected the petitions on several grounds, including no mention of any specific books, ambiguities on any action taken or not taken by the board members regarding the books and the potential infringement of the board members’ and the library’s First Amendment rights.