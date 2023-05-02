WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Judge Sentences Saginaw Man to Rehabilitation Facility

By jonathan.dent
May 2, 2023 4:00AM EDT
A Saginaw man will spend time in a Probation Residential Center after pleading guilty to 12 felony charges.

27-year-old Anthony Boese was sentenced by Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras to 300 days in jail and 5 years probation at TriCap, a facility in Saginaw that offers an alternative to jail focused on rehabilitation. Boese was arrested in 2021 for possession of methamphetamine and several gun charges including felon in possession of a firearm. Over the next 2 years, Boese racked up 6 more felony charges including fleeing from and assaulting police.

Boese received credit for 138 days already served in jail.

