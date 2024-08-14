Judge Rejects Former President Trump’s Latest Demand To Step Aside From Hush Money Criminal Case
August 14, 2024 10:48AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his New York hush money criminal case.
Judge Juan M. Merchan, in a decision posted Wednesday, declined to step aside.
The decision comes as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month.
The request was the third from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee.
They’ve argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run.
She’s now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election.
A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case.