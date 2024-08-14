Judge Rejects Former President Trump’s Latest Demand To Step Aside From Hush Money Criminal Case

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his New York hush money criminal case.

Judge Juan M. Merchan, in a decision posted Wednesday, declined to step aside.

The decision comes as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month.

The request was the third from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee.

They’ve argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run.

She’s now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election.

A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case.