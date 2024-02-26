JUDGE: Ex-FBI Informant Charged With Lying About Bidens To Remain Jailed While He Awaits Trial

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023. An FBI informant has been charged with lying to his handler about ties between Joe Biden and son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company. Prosecutors said Thursday that Alexander Smirnov falsely told FBI agents in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 and 2016.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge says a former FBI informant charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family must remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II’s order during a hearing in Los Angeles federal court on Monday reverses a different judge’s earlier ruling releasing Alexander Smirnov on electronic GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors say they fear Smirnov could flee the country.

He is charged with falsely telling his FBI handler that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid President Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each around 2015. Smirnov has not entered a plea to the charges, but his lawyers have said they look forward to defending him at trial.