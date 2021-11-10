Judge denies Trump's request to block release of documents to January 6 committee

▶ Watch Video: January 6 panel issues new subpoenas for top Trump aides

A federal judge has ruled Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack can have access to requested White House Records from the Trump Administration held by the National Archives.

Last month, former President Trump sued the committee and the archives in an attempt to halt the transfer of his records, citing executive privilege.

Late Tuesday, Judge Tanya Chutukan ruled against him, allowing the records transfer, set for November 12, to go forward.

Attorneys for the former president have indicated they will appeal a ruling against them.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP



