Judge denies Trump’s request for her recusal in Jan. 6 case

By CBS News
September 27, 2023 6:12PM EDT
Washington — A federal judge rebuffed former President Donald Trump’s request that she recuse herself from overseeing a 2020 election interference case because of statements she made in court that Trump’s legal team argued disqualified her. 

Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a court filing Wednesday that her comments during sentencing hearings for Jan. 6 rioters, which Trump cited in his attempt to remove her from the case, came from “intrajudicial sources” that were part of the case records and do not warrant recusal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

