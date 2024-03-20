Judge Clears Way For Former President Trump To Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis On Georgia 2020 Election Case

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an Associated Press interview on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia state Senate voted on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to create a special committee to investigate Willis, with Republicans claiming she has personally benefitted from improperly conveying public money to special prosecutor Nathan Wade. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney for Donald Trump says he’s optimistic an appellate review will lead to the Georgia 2020 election interference case against him being dismissed and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis being disqualified.

The judge overseeing the case is allowing Trump to appeal a ruling letting Willis remain on the prosecution.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted a request by defense attorneys to ask the Georgia Court of Appeals to review the judge’s decision.

The appeals court will decide whether to hear it.

McAfee earlier denied a defense request to disqualify Willis or dismiss the indictment over her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis’ office says it’ll move forward to trial as quickly as possible.