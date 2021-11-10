Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis case

▶ Watch Video: Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and 8 others charged in 2014 Flint water crisis

A federal judge has approved a partial settlement that will provide $626.25 million to tens of thousands of Flint, Michigan, residents who for years were impacted by exposure to lead in their drinking water. The settlement, approved on Wednesday by United States District Judge Judith E. Levy, is one of the largest in Michigan’s history.

“The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant, regardless of whether they are members of a class or are non-class individuals represented by their own counsel,” Levy said.

The state of Michigan has been accused of changing Flint’s water source and failing to address the subsequent lead contamination that occurred as a result of the change.

This is a developing story.