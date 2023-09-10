Jova causes dangerous surf and rip currents along California and Mexico

Swells generated by Tropical Storm Jova will cause “life-threatening” beach conditions along portions of California’s coast and the western coast of Mexico through Monday, according to the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jova, which weakened to a tropical storm over the eastern Pacific, was moving northwest at nearly 5 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, the NHC said in an advisory.

Upper level trough interacting with a stationary boundary will produce waves of thunderstorms, some severe, and heavy rain in the East. Heat persists in the Southwest/South-central U.S. and PR. Tropical Storm Jova is producing high surf and life-threatening rip currents in CA. pic.twitter.com/QGYexlPMhz — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 9, 2023

Jova is expected to weaken into a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night, according to the NHC. Despite this, Jova continues to produce dangerous ocean conditions in parts of Southern California.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through Monday,” the NHC warned. “Please consult products from your local weather office.”