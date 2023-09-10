WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Jova causes dangerous surf and rip currents along California and Mexico

By CBS News
September 10, 2023 4:12PM EDT
Swells generated by Tropical Storm Jova will cause “life-threatening” beach conditions along portions of California’s coast and the western coast of Mexico through Monday, according to the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jova, which weakened to a tropical storm over the eastern Pacific, was moving northwest at nearly 5 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, the NHC said in an advisory.

Jova is expected to weaken into a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night, according to the NHC. Despite this, Jova continues to produce dangerous ocean conditions in parts of Southern California. 

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through Monday,” the NHC warned. “Please consult products from your local weather office.”

