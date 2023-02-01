Joshua Sills, Eagles player, indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

Joshua Sills, an offensive guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges for a 2019 incident in Guernsey County, Ohio, court documents show. The charges come just days before the team heads to the Super Bowl.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the charges in a press release on Wednesday. Sills, 25, was indicted on one charge of rape and one charge of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

The indictment alleges that in December 2019, Sills forced the victim into unwanted sexual activity and held her against her will. Officials said the victim reported it immediately to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case before charges were brought.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills during training camp. Andy Lewis via Getty Images

A rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sills, who is from Ohio, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played at West University before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he played for one year, according to his team bio.

The Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

The team said in a statement it was aware of the charges. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Eagles said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Sills is due to have his first court appearance on Feb. 16.