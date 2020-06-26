Joshua Davis Concert Scheduled for July in Midland County
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Midland Center for the Arts is hosting its first concert since the COVID-19 shutdown.
Joshua Davis, who gained national attention on NBC’s The Voice in 2015, will perform an outdoor concert July 18 at the Midland County Fairgrounds. The concert is being held outdoors to encourage social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged at all times, especially in common areas of the fairgrounds.
Tickets are $20 until July 10, when they go up to $25. Guests will need to bring their own seats to the event. Blankets are also allowed. Seating is limited to 500 people.
Visit www.midlandcenter.org/Joshua-Davis for tickets and more information.