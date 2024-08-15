Jordan Chiles addresses Olympic medal controversy: “I have no words”

▶ Watch Video: Team USA Olympics medal count changes after Jordan Chiles floor routine controversy

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has broken her silence after the International Olympic Committee ordered her to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the women’s individual floor event during the Paris Olympics.

“I have no words,” Chiles wrote on Instagram. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

After initially placing fifth, Chiles, jumped into third place behind Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade and teammate Simone Biles after an inquiry. Last week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry, ruling that U.S. coach Cecile Landi had made her appeal four seconds too late. This restored the original finishing order, with Romania’s Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca Voinea going to third and fourth place, respectively, and Chiles returning to fifth place.

The decision was supported by the International Gymnastics Federation. U.S. Olympic officials said they would appeal, but later said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport informed them the decision could not be reconsidered, despite what USA Gymnastics called “conclusive new evidence” that it said showed Landi making her appeal in time. Chiles has been ordered to return her medal.

The 23-year-old gymnast said “unprompted racially driven attacks” on social media have added “to the heartbreak” of recent days.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many,” Chiles wrote. “I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

The post was shared by teammate Suni Lee, who previously called the decision “completely unacceptable.”

USA Gymnastics has vowed to continue to pursue “every possible avenue and appeal process … to ensure the just scoring, placement and medal award” for Chiles.

Read Chiles’ full statement: