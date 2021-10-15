Jonah Hill asks fans to stop talking about his body: “It's not helpful”

Jonah Hill told his fans on social media to stop commenting on his body because it “doesn’t feel good.” The Oscar-winning actor, who has been open about his struggles with weight and body image, asked his Instagram followers on Wednesday to not say anything about it, regardless of whether it’s positive or negative.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” the 37-year-old wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

He received an outpouring of support online, including from his sister and actress Beanie Feldstein, singer SZA and “Saturday Night Live” star Aidy Bryant.

Hill opened up about his weight on “The Ellen Show” in 2018, and revealed how being in the public eye at a young age impacted his self-image. Earlier this year, a British tabloid published photos of Hill without a shirt while he went surfing.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote on Instagram in February in response to the photos. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

Hill, who is best known for his roles in “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” said he learned to “love and accept myself” and offered advice to other people who struggle with body image issues.

“It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love,” he wrote in February.