Jon Ossoff to Georgians: “I'll be for you”

Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory Wednesday morning in one of two Georgia Senate runoff elections. CBS News, however, has not projected a winner in the race, although Ossoff currently holds a slight edge over his Republican opponent David Perdue.

“This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this state, for all the people of this state, and they will be my guiding principles as I serve this state,” Ossoff said.

Noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ossoff urged Georgians to “unite now to beat this,” and vowed to support economic relief to both the state and the American people.

He also offered thanks to Georgia who cast ballots in the runoff elections.

“Everybody who cast your ballot, everybody who put your faith and confidence in democracy’s capacity to deliver the representation we deserve, whether you were for me or against me, I’ll be for you,” Ossoff said.

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks with members of the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on January 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages/Getty Images

The race between Perdue and Ossoff was too close to call as of early Wednesday. Ossoff was leading with 50.2% of the vote compared to Perdue’s 49.8%. A trailing candidate, according to Georgia law, can ask for a recount when the margin is less than or equal to half a percentage point.