Jolt Credit Union Takes Over Namesake of Downtown Saginaw Event Park

Jolt Credit Union has acquired the naming rights of Saginaw’s downtown event park across from The Dow Event Center.
Credit Union President/CEO Alan Watson says “The Event Park has become an integral venue in the region, and there is no better way for Jolt Credit Union to show that we plan to continue to be woven into the fabric of our community than through this partnership,”
Bridget Staffileno, VP for Community Affairs at Jolt Credit Union says the change is a perfect fit. She says “Whenever we commit to a community project, we go all in! We have an incredible opportunity to help elevate the events that are already at the event park while creating new ones. The event park just got cooler!”
According to Jon Block, General Manager for Jolt Credit Union Event Park and The Dow Event Center, Huntington Bank’s rights to the namesake concluded at the end of last month. He says “We are ecstatic about the opportunity to partner with such a dynamic and community-centric organization as Jolt Credit Union on the naming rights for the Event Park. We look forward to partnering with them for years to come and continuing to engage our community with great events and concerts in the great environment that Jolt Credit Union Event Park provides,”
The outdoor venue, built in 2013, includes a 10,000 sq. foot pavilion, a main stage and a green space designed to attract a wide range of events and draw people to downtown Saginaw. Jolt Credit Union Event Park is a safe and economical place in the community for people of all ages and scopes from around the region to gather for a wide variety of events. The 5500 capacity Jolt Credit Union Event Park is available for concerts, community events, fundraisers and more.
The first event coming to the new Jolt park- this year’s Cinco De Mayo downtown celebration.