Jolt Credit Union Expanding to Midland

Ric Antonio
Mar 15, 2022 @ 3:06pm
(Source: Jolt Credit Union)

Jolt Credit Union has announced their newest branch expansion.

The Credit Union says the new branch, located at the former Chemical Bank at 2106 N. Saginaw Rd, will be their first site in the city of Midland.

Alan Watson, President and CEO of Jolt, says both members and non-members have been asking for a Midland Jolt Branch.

He says the new site aligns with the Credit Union’s strategic plan to meet members where they need service the most, while giving an opportunity to welcome more new members.

Renovations to match Jolt’s branding are expected to start soon, with a targeted opening date set for the first quarter of 2023.

