Joint Human Trafficking Sting Nabs Four Suspects

A six month joint operation between the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrests of four people in a recent human trafficking sting.
Police say three suspects from Saginaw County and one from Bay County were arrested after they attempted to meet up with a minor for sex. Instead they met police officers who posed as a child online. Formal charges against the suspects have not been announced.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel reminds parents that education about the safe use of the internet is still the best tool against online predators.