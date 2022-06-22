      Weather Alert

Joint Human Trafficking Sting Nabs Four Suspects

News Desk
Jun 22, 2022 @ 5:30am

A six month joint operation between the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrests of four people in a recent human trafficking sting.

Police say three suspects from Saginaw County and one from Bay County were arrested after they attempted to meet up with a minor for sex. Instead they met police officers who posed as a child online. Formal charges against the suspects have not been announced.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel reminds parents that education about the safe use of the internet is still the best tool against online predators.

Popular Posts
Crime Stoppers Highlights November 2021 Homicide in Saginaw
Greek Fest Organizers Must Scramble to Recover From Storm
Toddler Critical After Near Drowning
Saginaw Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On