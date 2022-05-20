John Kirby to take on top strategy role with National Security Council

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is poised to take a senior strategy and spokesperson-type role with the National Security Council, according to a Biden administration official.

He’s expected to appear occasionally at the daily White House briefing, as other top members of the administration do, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese, for instance. Kirby’s move to the White House was first reported by The Washington Post.

A retired rear admiral, Kirby also served as State Department spokesman at the end of the Obama administration — after his first stint as Pentagon press secretary when Chuck Hagel was the defense secretary.

His move to the White House comes days after the departure of White House press secretary Jen Psaki and as former deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes over the White House briefing room podium.

Kirby met with President Biden soon after he offered the White House press secretary job to Jean-Pierre, the official said.

The White House also recently confirmed that top Biden adviser Anita Dunn is returning to the White House, and Ian Sams, who worked on Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, is moving to a communications job supporting the White House counsel’s office.

Kirby will start at the National Security Council in June, according to the administration official.