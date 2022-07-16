John Glenn High School Dancers to Make AGT Appearance

The John Glenn High School Dance Team will be appearing on the next episode of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, July 19.
The dance club made national headlines last November after a video of their championship pompon routine went viral. The group performed Mr. Worldwide by American rapper Pitbull in the MidAmerican Championship High Kick division, attracting the attention of the musician himself and the Rockettes.
America’s Got Talent will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. For more information about the show, visit nbc.com/agt.