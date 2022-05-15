John Fetterman, Pennsylvania lieutenant governor running for Senate, suffers stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Tuesday’s primary, said Sunday that he suffered a stroke on Friday.

Fetterman tweeted a statement saying doctors were able to remove the clot, reversing the stroke and “got my heart under control.” He said doctors told him he didn’t suffer any cognitive damage.

“I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” Fetterman said in a statement.

Fetterman said he is still in the hospital under observation, but he said “the doctors have assured that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest and recover.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, greets supporters at a campaign stop, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Greensburg, Pa. Keith Srakocic / AP

“There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead,” Fetterman said. “But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win the primary on Tuesday and flip this Senate seat in November.”

Fetterman is running for the Democratic nomination for the open Senate seat, facing off against Representative Conor Lamb and state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. The primary is Tuesday.

Lamb tweeted Sunday that he and his wife are “keeping John and his family in our prayers and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”