John Fetterman checks himself into Walter Reed for clinical depression

Washington — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said in a statement.

Adam Jentleson, the senator’s chief of staff, said that Fetterman’s depression, which he has experienced “off and on throughout his life,” became severe in recent weeks.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, praised her husband for seeking help.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” she tweeted. “I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs.”

Fetterman, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate in November, flipping a key seat that was crucial to Democrats’ maintaining their majority. He was hospitalized last week after feeling light-headed while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C., and discharged Friday, two days later.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May while running for the Senate and had surgery to implant a pacemaker. His office said tests conducted while he was at George Washington University Hospital last week ruled out a new stroke and said he showed no evidence of seizures.

His health became a central issue during his campaign against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who repeatedly questioned whether Fetterman was fit for office. Fetterman’s doctors released a letter in October stating that he had “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”