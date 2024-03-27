Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and 2000 vice presidential pick, dies at 82

▶ Watch Video: Former Senator Joe Lieberman on “The Takeout” — 1/29/2021

Washington — Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a longtime senator from Connecticut who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in 2000, died Wednesday in New York City. He was 82.

Lieberman, who served in the upper chamber from 1989 to 2013, died from complications from a fall, according to a statement from his family.

“His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed,” the statement said. “Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

Lieberman was Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, when he became the first Jewish candidate on a major political party ticket. Over the next several years he broke from his fellow Democrats on a number of issues, most notably his support for the Iraq War. He won his final term as an independent in 2006.

His funeral will be held Friday at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford. A memorial service is expected at a later date.