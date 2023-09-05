WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Joe Jonas files for divorce from actress Sophie Turner

By CBS News
September 5, 2023 7:12PM EDT
Share

After just over four years of marriage, musician Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. 

The lead singer of the popular group Jonas Brothers on Tuesday petitioned for a dismissal of marriage from the “Game of Thrones” star in Miami Dade County court.

The divorce filing also lists the couple’s two daughters. 

CBS News has reached out to representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2017. 

They married in 2019, first in Las Vegas, in a ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator, followed by a more lavish affair at a chateau in France months later. 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images

Popular Stories

1

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
2

Missing Teen Located and Safe
3

Body of 64-Year-Old Bay City Man Found in Saginaw River
4

Bear In Downtown Merrill Draws Onlookers
5

Additional Charges Issued in Sanilac Girl Grabbing Incident