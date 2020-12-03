Joe Biden suffers “hairline fractures” in foot, doctor says

▶ Watch Video: Biden visits doctor after twisting his ankle

President-elect Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, Major, on Saturday, and his doctor said a CT scan indicated that he has hairline fractures in the “mid-foot” area. Mr. Biden will “likely require a walking boot” for several weeks.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” said Mr. Biden’s personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a statement. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

Mr. Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, “out of an abundance of caution.” Mr. Biden arrived around 4 p.m. ET and left around 6:45 p.m., giving a thumbs up to the press outside.

The president-elect turned 78 last week, which will make him the oldest president inaugurated into office in U.S. history.

Major is one of two of the Bidens’ German Shepherds, and is set to become the first rescue dog to live in the White House. The Biden’s adopted him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

The president-elect and his wife are also planning on bringing a cat to accompany them in the White House after Inauguration Day in January, CBS Sunday Morning’s Jane Pauley reported on Friday.