Job Training And Work Force Grants Coming To Area

Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works ! officials have announced two significant grant programs covering training and work force development.

Going Pro Talent Fund money worth $1,800,000 will be directed to 52 area employers in five counties. That money will focus training related to manufacturing,

inventory management and blueprint reading plus advanced safety, welding and accounting.

The Governor’s Marshall Plan for Talent awarded over $7,400,000 to the Saginaw Intermediate School District in partnership with the Gratiot-Isabella RESD and

Muskegon I-S-D. That money will address the talent gap by connecting employers and students to high demand, high skill technical jobs.