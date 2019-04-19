Job Placement Company Opens in Saginaw Township

Nesco Resources, a full service staffing solution company, has moved into a location in Saginaw Township. The company has 116 branches around the US. The Saginaw Township branch opened in January at 4760 Fashion Square Blvd. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, April 18.

The company places job seekers with a wide variety of industries, including clerical and light industrial. There is also a professional division with temporary to direct hire opportunities in areas ranging from general labor to accounting.

All of Nesco’s current job openings are posted on Career Builder, Monster, Indeed and Zip Recruiter. To learn more about Nesco’s job placement services, visit the company website.