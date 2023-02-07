WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Job Fair at Northwood University

By News Desk
February 7, 2023 8:00AM EST
source: Northwood University

Northwood University is hosting an employment fair February 16 which is open to the public.

More than 90 employers will be representing an array of industries, including banking, health care, law enforcement, skilled trades and more. The event will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. in the Hach Student Life Center, located in Bennett Sports Center.

For more information, visit the Northwood Calendar of Events.

